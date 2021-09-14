PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam is expected to release a report on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. The press conference will be at 2 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Pennsylvania Health Department releases report on post-vaccination COVID-19 cases (breakthrough cases), hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
- Time: 2 P.M.
Where: CBSN Philly.
The CDC defines post-vaccination, or breakthrough, cases as cases where a person who has been fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after completing their vaccination doses.
