READING, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will visit a public vaccination clinic with state leaders in Reading to encourage Pennsylvanians to do their part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus by getting vaccinated.
- What: Gov. Wolf, State Leaders Visit Local Vaccine Clinic; Stress Importance of Getting Vaccinated and Ending COVID-19
- When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
