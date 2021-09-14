PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man 15 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened near Water Street and Indiana Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot 15 times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
A suspect was reportedly seen fleeing into a home on the 3000 block of N. Water Street. A barricade was declared at 10:38 a.m.
No weapon has been recovered.
No weapon has been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here