PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has been warning bus riders daily about delays due to operator shortages. SEPTA officials say they are short 80 bus drivers. They are trying to fill those spots as quickly as possible.

“It’s very frustrating,” a woman said.

The SEPTA driver shortage is sending shockwaves throughout Philadelphia.

“They never come in time,” Sylvia Lang said. “They are always late on the weekends.”

“You don’t really see them, like much at all,” a man said.

SEPTA announced Monday on social media that more than two dozen city and suburban routes would operate with delays due to an operator shortage.

While finding and training new operators has been a challenge over the past year, SEPTA is also trying to recover from a hiring freeze implemented when ridership was extremely low during the worst of COVID.

Some riders say that shortage is affecting their everyday routine and jobs, saying the bus schedule is inconsistent.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Katina Fuller said. “I am a working person and I need to get to work on time.”

SEPTA said it is doing its best to address the shortage and make up for the losses and get back to pre-pandemic operations.

“I hope they get more drivers,” Fuller said. “We need it.”

SEPTA said if you are looking for a job, they urge you to reach out and apply. There is no word on how long these delays will be in Center City.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.