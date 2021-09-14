PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is in “extremely critical condition” after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the side of the head.
This happened in the 2000 block of North 4th Street around 5:26 p.m.
The department said the victim was shot once in the left side of the head.
The victim is currently in “extremely critical condition” at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here