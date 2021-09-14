PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers will reach the 100% vaccinated against COVID-19 threshold by the beginning of the 2021-22 season, general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday.
Fletcher said all players, coaches, and hockey operations staff will "for sure" be fully vaccinated by the season's start. The Flyers' regular season opens on Oct. 15 against the Canucks at Wells Fargo Center.
"We'll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, for sure," Fletcher said Tuesday. "We've had a great response from staff and players and we look forward to having a much more normal season than last year."
The Flyers partnered with Penn Medicine, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and Pennsylvania health officials to launch the “Take Your Shot” campaign back in April.
The team will open rookie camp on Thursday and training camp on Sept. 22.
Fans will not be able to attend rookie camp, but the Flyers said Tuesday fans will be welcomed back to Flyers Skate Zone for training camp beginning on Sept. 23 with health and safety precautions in place.