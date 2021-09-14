AUDUBON, Pa. (CBS) — A golf course worker has filed a defamation lawsuit against Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Williams. The suit stems from a fight caught on camera in November at the Club at Shannondell in Audubon.
An aide and relative to the state senator, Jonathan Williams, punched the course worker, Hunter Wagner.
The punches came after the state senator and Williams complained about the pace of play and asked for a refund, which they were not given.
State Sen. Williams later said the worker used a racial slur.
The suit accuses the state senator of making that story up because he was concerned about bad press from the incident.
