READING, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf visited a mobile vaccine clinic in Reading on Tuesday. Once again he urged people to get vaccinated.
“Getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is our number one priority,” Wolf said. “That’s the strategy we have for beating COVID. That’s the one way we can actually beat this disease. COVID-19 vaccinations, they save lives by keeping you, by keeping everyone around you safer.”
The vaccine clinic at Reading Area Community College runs until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.