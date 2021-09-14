CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been declared as Philadelphia narcotics officers were serving a warrant to a 40-year-old male inside of a motel on Tuesday. Officers arrived at a motel room in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood on the block of 11000 East Roosevelt Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Barricade Situation Declared After Philadelphia Narcotics Officers Find Man With Gun While Serving Warrant At Somerton Motel 

READ MORE: Philadelphia Aims To Increase Oversight, Police Get Raises In New FOP Contract

Upon entering Room 400, officers allegedly witnessed a man armed with a handgun.

READ MORE: Rite Aid Moving Headquarters To Former Navy Yard In South Philadelphia

The officers then reportedly retreated and declared it a barricade situation.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Health Officials To Provide Update On State's COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.