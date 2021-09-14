MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gunfire erupted overnight in a quiet community. A Gloucester County suburb is now the scene of a police-involved shooting.
The New Jersey Attorney General's shooting response team is now investigating. Crime scene tape still blocks off a home after a reported shooting.
Officers have been at the scene for nearly ten hours. Authorities say they were called to the 200 block of Elm Avenue in Mantua around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Police are now in the very early stages of their investigation.
The Attorney General’s office wouldn’t say why Mantua Township police were called to this quiet community early Tuesday morning.
The NJ Attorney General's Shooting Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early this morning in Mantua Twp. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/B8fxxhJvt7
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 14, 2021
About a dozen shell casings were scattered on the road.
The shooting occurred only a half-mile from the Mantua Police Department and a few blocks from an elementary school.
Authorities say there is no threat to the community from this incident.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.