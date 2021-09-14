CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Federal aid is beginning to come in to help victims in Ida’s aftermath. But for some people in Chester County, it cannot get here fast enough.

For several families, home is now at the Exton Hotel — at least temporarily.

Virginia Tharp and her five children were flooded out of their home just south of Coatesville. The Brandywine Creek raged into the first floor. It’s now condemned.

That is just part of what was a terrifying ordeal for Tharp and her family.

“Two of my kids had to be rescued by boat because I didn’t have enough room in my car,” Tharp told CBS3, wiping away tears as she recalled the incident. She added, “We had 10 minutes to get out, so it didn’t give us much time to grab anything.”

Damage from the flood two weeks ago is still evident pretty much everywhere you look in Modena Borough, Chester County. They’re still pumping out some basements.

FEMA representatives told CBS3 shortly after President Joe Biden authorized a disaster declaration, the money started flowing. It’s vital money for people who are still in shock at Ida’s aftermath.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this ever, and I hope I never will again,” Marianne Murphy told CBS3.

Murphy, her son, and her husband were also chased by floodwater. They’re trying to make the best of a grueling situation but said as time passes, they feel forgotten. She said they’re focused on finding clothing and food to help them through the tough times ahead.

People like John Grillo of The Vine Ministry have pitched in, helping the Murphys and people in a similar situation with immediate needs. He told CBS3 donations are needed.

For Tharp, she prays things will work out and get back to normal.

“I want to be home,” she said. “I want my kids to be able to sleep in their beds and have a normal home routine.”

Chester County residents who have suffered damages can apply for assistance here.