WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS3) — Drinking and donating will go hand in hand – or paw in paw – Friday at the Brandywine Zoo’s Lemurs & Lagers Party.
The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will welcome hundreds of guests for the fundraiser. All proceeds will go toward the Delaware Zoological Society.
Brews will be provided by various local breweries.
According to the zoo, they want to raise $5 million for a new entrance, as well as bringing in more animals like sloths and Chilean flamingos.
For more information on Friday’s event, click here.