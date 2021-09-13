TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- When: Monday, September 13, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
