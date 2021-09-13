PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not just school buses. SEPTA has been warning bus riders daily about delays due to operator shortages.
On Monday, SEPTA tweeted more than two dozen city and suburban bus routes affected.
MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers' Association Sues Wolf Administration Over Proposed COVID Vaccine Mandate
Rte 2,4,17,23,26,31,37,40,42,43,45,47,47M,48,52,57,65,68,89,103,104,109,111,112,113,115,123,125,G,K: Service is operating with delays due to an operator shortage.
SEPTA officials say they are short 80 bus drivers. They are trying to fill those spots as quickly as possible.