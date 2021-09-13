CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s not just school buses. SEPTA has been warning bus riders daily about delays due to operator shortages.

On Monday, SEPTA tweeted more than two dozen city and suburban bus routes affected.

SEPTA officials say they are short 80 bus drivers. They are trying to fill those spots as quickly as possible.