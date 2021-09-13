PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the fifth round of grant awards to community-based organizations whose work helps address some of the root causes of violence in Philadelphia. He will also provide information on how other grassroot organizations can apply for future funding. Representatives from the community-based organizations receiving awards, as well as community members who have been positively impacted by the grant recipients’ work, will give remarks. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
- What: DA Krasner to Announce 5th Round of Violence Prevention Grants, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- When: Monday, September 13, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
