WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Wilmington Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Silverside and Marsh Roads.
There is no word on the identity of the victim or what led to the crash.
Both Silverside and Marsh Roads remain closed as police investigate.
Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
