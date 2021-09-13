PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at East Lippincott and Ella Streets.
Police found a 39-year-old man shot in the chest.
Officers rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This was the 367th homicide of the year. Homicides are up more than 15% from this time last year.
