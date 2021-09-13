WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Another candidate entered the 2022 race for Pennsylvania governor. Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined the crowded Republican field on Monday.
“As of today, I am a Republican candidate for governor. I am a fighter, a fighter for conservative values that lifts people up and enable communities to thrive. As U.S attorney, I upheld the law when other public officials in Philadelphia would not,” McSwain said.
McSwain resigned as U.S. attorney in January after three years on the job.