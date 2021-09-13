PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a victory Monday in Philadelphia and Eagles fans have every reason to be excited for Week 2 of the NFL season. The Eagles put on an exciting season opener with a 32-6 win over the Falcons on the road Sunday.

Jalen Hurts showed confidence in his first game as the Eagles QB1. He threw for three touchdowns and 264 yards, with his first touchdown connecting with rookie WR DeVonta Smith.

Smith recorded his first NFL career catch and a touchdown on that play. Rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also scored his first career touchdown on Sunday.

The Falcons marched down twice early in the first quarter but the Eagles defense held them to field goals on both drives. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon made some in-game adjustments and the Birds’ defense stopped the Falcons from scoring throughout the rest of the game.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the team going into the game with a “dog mentality.”

“The story is a little embarrassing for me, I’ll keep the story in-house,” Sirianni said. “But the whole message was about having a dog mentality. To have a dog mentality to us means that no matter what happened on one play, whether it was an interception, a touchdown, minus run, a 20-yard run, a sack, no matter what happened — play the next play, be in the moment. Our analogy is just like a dog would when you open up the cage and he goes to hunt. So that was the message, the main message.”

The Eagles will host the San Fransisco 49ers for their home opener Sunday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

