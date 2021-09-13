POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Wawa in Chester County sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million during a drawing on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The winning Powerball ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn — 20-31-38-40-49 — but did not draw the red Powerball — 21 — to win the $2 million.
Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket's worth would have been just $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
The Wawa on 260 West Schuylkill Road in Pottstown will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
To check for winning numbers, click here.