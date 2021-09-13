Surveillance Video: Catalytic Converters Stolen From Vans At Bucks County Senior Center

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police are investigating a large theft of catalytic converters at a senior center. Surveillance video from Aug. 13 at the LIFE St. Mary Center shows two suspects arrive in a van around 2 a.m.
One gets out of the vehicle with a dog and walks away.READ MORE: Man In 'Extremely' Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head, Philadelphia Police Say In Election Fraud Quest, Pennsylvania GOP Seeks Details On Who Voted
The other approaches the transportation vans with a battery-operated recirculating saw.
Police say 10 of the transportation vans there had their catalytic converters stolen.MORE NEWS: 'Lemurs & Lagers Party' To Help Fundraise For Brandywine Zoo Additions, New Animals
If you have any information, contact Bensalem police.