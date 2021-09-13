CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police are investigating a large theft of catalytic converters at a senior center. Surveillance video from Aug. 13 at the LIFE St. Mary Center shows two suspects arrive in a van around 2 a.m.

One gets out of the vehicle with a dog and walks away.

READ MORE: Man In 'Extremely' Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head, Philadelphia Police Say

Surveillance Video: Catalytic Converters Stolen From Vans At Bucks County Senior Center

READ MORE: In Election Fraud Quest, Pennsylvania GOP Seeks Details On Who Voted

The other approaches the transportation vans with a battery-operated recirculating saw.

Police say 10 of the transportation vans there had their catalytic converters stolen.

MORE NEWS: 'Lemurs & Lagers Party' To Help Fundraise For Brandywine Zoo Additions, New Animals

If you have any information, contact Bensalem police.