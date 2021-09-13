Surveillance Video: Catalytic Converters Stolen From Vans At Bucks County Senior Center

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police are investigating a large theft of catalytic converters at a senior center. Surveillance video from Aug. 13 at the LIFE St. Mary Center shows two suspects arrive in a van around 2 a.m.
One gets out of the vehicle with a dog and walks away.
The other approaches the transportation vans with a battery-operated recirculating saw.
Police say 10 of the transportation vans there had their catalytic converters stolen.
If you have any information, contact Bensalem police.