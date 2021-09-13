PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail Line to Norristown is now back in business. It was partially shut down because of flooding damage from Ida.

CBS3 was there as the first passengers boarded the trains.

SEPTA says officials in municipalities along the line have been working around the clock with SEPTA on temporary road closures and other adjustments in order to complete the repairs.

Severe flooding from Tropical Storm Ida caused millions of dollars in damage to equipment along the line, especially to the railroad cross signals.

Service resumed between Spring Mill Station and Center City on Sept. 7, but service between Spring Mill and Elm Street Station remains suspended. This has resulted in no service to/from Conshohocken Station along with three stations in Norristown — the Norristown Transportation Center, Main Street, and Elm Street.

Work is expected to take around six to eight weeks to fully complete, but temporary measures will be put into place so that SEPTA can provide service to customers who rely on the Manayunk/Norristown Line.

The following roads will be closed at the SEPTA railroad crossings starting at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12: Harry Street, Poplar Street, Cherry Street, and Lee Street.

These road closures will allow trains to safely travel to all stations along the Manayunk/Norristown Line. There will also be personnel on the ground closing off the crossings and flagging trains directions. This is expected to cause minor delays so customers are advised to allow for extra time when traveling.