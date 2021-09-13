PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old passenger was killed in a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. A 38-year-old man was driving a gray Ford Focus northbound on the 2800 block of S. 20th Street when it struck a SEPTA bus also traveling northbound in the rear.
The 38-year-old driver sustained minor injuries to the knee. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.READ MORE: Target Offering Coupon In Exchange For Car Seats During Trade-In Event
Police say a 38-year-old woman passenger was also transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle was totaled and needs to be towed.READ MORE: Surveillance Video: Catalytic Converters Stolen From Vans At Bucks County Senior Center
Police say the SEPTA bus has damage to the rear bumper.
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Eagles Went Into Season Opener Against Atlanta With 'Dog Mentality,' Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.