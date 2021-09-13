PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the head in North Philadelphia Monday night. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police say a 15-year-old was shot four times in the head and twice in the thigh. He is currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
Another 15-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. He is in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
