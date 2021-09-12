CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BALA CYNWYD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Community members gathered on Saturday at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd to hold a ceremony for the day the world will never forget.

The service took place at the Heroes Memorial with remarks from Lower Merion Township officials.

Organizers said the event served as a reminder of our patriotic roots.

