BALA CYNWYD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Community members gathered on Saturday at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd to hold a ceremony for the day the world will never forget.CBS3 Pet Project: Are You Looking For A Vet?
The service took place at the Heroes Memorial with remarks from Lower Merion Township officials.READ MORE: Man Found Shot To Death In Car In West Philadelphia
Organizers said the event served as a reminder of our patriotic roots.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Head, Killed Outside Of McDonald's Restaurant In East Germantown, Police Say
For more coverage remembering 9/11, click here.