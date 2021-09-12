CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Warrington Cares

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Warrington Township in Bucks County hosted a triathlon on Sunday. The start and finish lines were at the Mary Barness Tennis and Swim Club.

Bucks County Township Hosts Triathlon To Raise Money For Warrington Cares Organization 

READ MORE: Modern Male Barbershop Hosts Annual Grow-A-Pair Cut-A-Thon Event To Raise Prostate Cancer Awareness

The race consisted of a 300-yard swim, a 10-mile bike ride and a 5K run through the streets of Warrington.

READ MORE: Hundreds Participate In 9/11 Heroes Run At Navy Yard To Honor Veterans, First Responders

All the money raised is going to Warrington Cares.

The organization provides money for local food pantries and scholarships for students.

MORE NEWS: Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles To 1-0 Start As Rookies Shine In 32-6 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

 