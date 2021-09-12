Bucks County Township Hosts Triathlon To Raise Money For Warrington Cares Organization 

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Warrington Township in Bucks County hosted a triathlon on Sunday. The start and finish lines were at the Mary Barness Tennis and Swim Club.Modern Male Barbershop Hosts Annual Grow-A-Pair Cut-A-Thon Event To Raise Prostate Cancer Awareness
The race consisted of a 300-yard swim, a 10-mile bike ride and a 5K run through the streets of Warrington.
All the money raised is going to Warrington Cares.
The organization provides money for local food pantries and scholarships for students.