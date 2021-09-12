PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on an SUV on Interstate-95 on Sunday night. The ordeal ended at an IKEA in South Philadelphia.Police: 1-Year-Old Girl Administered Naloxone After Falling Unresponsive Inside North Philadelphia Dunkin'
The passenger in the SUV was shot in the chest and neck and is now hospitalized.
Police say 21-year-old Zion Blyden began shooting at the SUV on I-95 North in the Chester area and followed it all the way to IKEA before taking off.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.