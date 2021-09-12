NEWARK, Del. (AP) – A Delaware man died early Sunday and three other motorists were hospitalized after a collision between two vehicles, one of which rolled over, police said. The deceased, identified for now only as a 21-year-old from Newark, was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on a road shortly after midnight and crossed the solid double-yellow line to pass another southbound vehicle, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
The driver of an approaching northbound sedan applied the brakes, causing the car to skid into the southbound lane, police said. The SUV returned to the southbound lane, leading the sedan to collide with the SUV, which then rolled over and rested in a grassy area, police said.READ MORE: Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles To 1-0 Start As Eagles Rookies Shine In 32-6 Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The sedan’s driver and two passengers — one a 4-year-old girl — were admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.READ MORE: Dozens Participate In Annual Garden Of Reflection 5K To Honor Victims Of 9/11
The investigation was ongoing Sunday.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: Are You Looking For A Vet?
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.