Man Killed, Shot In Head Outside Of McDonald's Restaurant In East Germantown, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant on Saturday. The shooting happened just after midnight on East Chelten Avenue in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood.

Police said a man in his 40s was shot one time in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In Center City, police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot several times at around 2 a.m.on Saturday on South 18th Street.

Police said the victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests in either of these shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.