MORRIS COUNTY (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy has confirmed two more lives lost to Ida, bringing the total to 29 in New Jersey. He also announced that the state has received another disaster declaration for Morris County.

That makes a total of 11 counties, including Gloucester and Mercer Counties, in New Jersey now eligible for federal disaster relief funds.

NEW: We just received a @fema Major Disaster Declaration for Morris County for Tropical Storm Ida damages. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible counties and residents get the support they need to rebuild. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 11, 2021

New Jersey has also launched a data collection portal to gather data from those impacted outside of the six counties where the disaster declaration was issued.

Residents will have to record basic information including name, location, damages and cost in the state portal.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts of FEMA for their continued support to the residents of New Jersey that are recovering from Tropical Storm Ida,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “This Major Disaster Declaration and data collection portal will expedite the recovery process and aid us in our effort to become a more resilient state as we build our communities back.”

Earlier this month, remnants of Ida tore through the Philadelphia region, leaving behind destruction from multiple tornadoes and flooding from torrential rains. An EF-3 tornado left devastation throughout Gloucester County and residents in Mullica Hill were floored by the generosity as cleanup is underway.

Residents in the ten counties included in the declaration can register here.