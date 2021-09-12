Man Found Shot To Death In Car In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was found dead in his car in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. Police say officers responded to 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they found that man shot in the head.

Officials say his car was still in drive, resting on other vehicles.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.