Man Found Shot To Death In Car In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was found dead in his car in West Philadelphia's Overbrook section. Police say officers responded to 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they found that man shot in the head.
Officials say his car was still in drive, resting on other vehicles.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.