PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a triple shooting in Germantown, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of German Avenue Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.
Police say the 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and succumbed to his injuries.
Another 24-year-old man was shot once in the hip. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical, but stable condition.
A third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the lower body and once in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing.
