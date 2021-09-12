CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:9/11, Local, Pennsylvania News

BALA CYNWYD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Community members gathered at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd Township to hold a ceremony for the day the world will never forget.

West Lauren Hill Cemetery Holds Community Service As Reminder Of 'Patriotic Roots' On 9/11

The service took place at the Heroes Memorial with remarks from Lower Merion Township officials.

Organizers said the event served as a reminder of our patriotic roots.

