YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – As we close on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, observances and memorials are wrapping up. No better way to celebrate the lives of the victims who died on Sept. 11, 2001, than to celebrate life itself by running a 5K.

The annual Garden of Reflection 5K Run/Walk was held Sunday at 9 a.m. in Lower Makefield. The 5K raises money for the endowment to preserve the Garden of Reflection memorial for future generations.

“We have a lot of participants here. It’s a beautiful day and everyone is excited to be running,” Ellen Saracini said.

Ellen Saracini says every year she works tirelessly to raise money to support the memorial at the Garden of Reflection.

“It’s a very peaceful place to come, and it is there to remember and honor all those we lost and love,” Saracini said. “But it’s also there for everybody, no matter what is happening in their day.”

Saracini’s husband, Victor, was killed when the United Airlines flight 175 he piloted was flown into the south tower of the World Trade Center. It was one of four planes hijacked and used to attack targets in New York and Washington D.C. His life, like the others, is now something Valentina Higgins is learning about in history class.

“Less than 3,000 people have died,” Higgins said.

Higgins is running with her dad, who is supporting those impacted by 9/11. Not too far behind is Gloria Broeker, whose dear friend is a 9/11 survivor.

“I wanna make sure this memorial stays active,” Gloria Broeker said.

Her friend worked in a doughnut shop on the lower level of the Twin Towers.

“When the second plane hit she just left all the money on the counters, everything, and just ran,” Broeker said.

On Sunday, the community ran together to keep the memories alive of those who are not here.