PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Garden of Reflection, Pennsylvania’s 9/11 memorial, brought together community members and those who lost loved ones 20 years ago.

“On this day we must pause and gently pull back the bandage of this scar and wound that we all have,” Woodside Presbyterian Church Pastor Doug Hoglund said.

After darkness, light — that’s the Garden of Reflections powerful message.

“Twenty years later we defeat darkness in the undying light of remembrance,” President of Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Jon Alder said.

An emotional, moving ceremony was filled with prayer and song to remember and honor the lives that were lost on that tragic day.

Torches were also lit to represent the sequence of events as they unfolded on that tragic day, a painful reminder of the terror.

One powerful speaker was the man seen in a picture bringing a woman to an ambulance as the towers collapse.

He ended his speech with two words: optimism and resilience.

“I am an American,” U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Colonel Tom Armas said. “I will always be optimistic about the future, but we must be resilient and dogged in our chase.”

To show the families that they are not alone and that the memory of their loved ones will live on, a chain of light united the crowd as the fountains rose and towered up to heaven.

