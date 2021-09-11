First Responders Hold Prayer In Newtown Square To Pay Tribute To Those Fallen On 9/11

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, first responders came together in prayer on this emotional anniversary of 9/11. What’s known as a Blue Mass was held this morning at Saint Anastasia Church in Newtown Square.Eagles Expectations: CBS3 Sports Director Don Bell, Pat Gallen Give Predictions For Upcoming Season
The guest homilist was Father Steven Wetzel, who is the chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police for the Philadelphia Police Department.
