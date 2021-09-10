PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District says piles of trash found outside some schools this week are “unacceptable,” and it’s working to resolve the issue. On Thursday, CBS3 cameras found this trash at Carnell Elementary in Oxford Circle.Fire Crews Battle Heavy Smoke, Flames Pouring Out Of Warminster Building
Trash was also piled up outside John Marshall Elementary School in Frankford. Viewers also complained about trash at two other schools — Stearne and Webster.
The district said it has been in communication with J.P. Mascaro & Sons, the school's trash collection vendor.
The district is also taking steps to bring on additional vendors to take away trash.
J.P. Mascaro & Sons told Eyewitness News it was suffering from a “perfect storm” this week, with move-in, extreme weather, and labor issues.
They say they are working aggressively to resolve the situation, and made additional pickups at those schools on Friday.
It hopes to be caught up by the end of next week.