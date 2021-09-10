PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management has opened a multi-agency resource center for residents impacted by the remnants of Ida. This comes as Pennsylvania waits to find out if it will be approved for federal emergency disaster relief.

At the Gustine Recreation Center in East Falls, people impacted by flooding can get help with their recovery as many wait for a federal disaster to be declared.

As Manayunk remains a muddy mess after last week’s storm, crews are still working to throw away the debris and damage left behind.

“I mean, it’s a mess,” Manayunk resident Charlie Strollo said.

American Red Cross says it served more than 3,000 meals and snacks and distributed nearly 2,000 flood clean-up kits in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

This new two-day resource center in East Falls is continuing that work.

Officials hope a federal disaster will be declared to bring in more resources to help.

“We’re hopeful that we will get a major declaration, which will include individual assistance. We requested that for Philadelphia and the collar counties,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield.

Eyewitness News pressed the governor about that Wednesday as he toured hard-hit Bridgeport.

“You have to go through a process, and we’ve accelerated. We hope to have that in the next few days,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Until then, this little girl is stepping up to help in a big way. Three-year-old Kennedy Santillo has been walking around Bridgeport with police to bring toys — bought by her parents — to children in need and offering them smiles too.

The Bridgeport mayor isn’t surprised.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see, particularly in the absence of the federal relief that we’re still looking for,” Mayor Mark Barbee said.

The Pennsylvania governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency sent a letter to the Biden Administration Wednesday requesting a federal disaster be declared.

Eyewitness News asked the governor’s office for an update Friday about whether it heard back from the Biden Administration, but they never responded to the request.

As for this resource center in East Falls, it will be open until 8 o’clock Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.