By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting left a man injured in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Man Injured After Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot five times.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.