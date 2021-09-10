Man Injured After Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting left a man injured in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue.Single-Car Crash Injures 1 Person In North Philadelphia
Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot five times.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.