Single-Car Crash Injures 1 Person In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A single-car crash in North Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police had to shut down Broad Street for a while to clear the scene.

No word yet on the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

