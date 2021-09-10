Single-Car Crash Injures 1 Person In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A single-car crash in North Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.CBS3 Mysteries: Mother Calls For Justice After Aaliyah Eubanks Found Tied, Shot To Death Inside Bridgeton Apartment
Police had to shut down Broad Street for a while to clear the scene.READ MORE: Man Injured After Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say
No word yet on the driver’s condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Along Broad Street In Spring Garden