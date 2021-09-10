TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Four more counties in New Jersey are set to receive federal aid due to the remnants of Ida that tore apart the region last week. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that Essex, Union, Mercer, and Hudson have now been added to the major disaster declaration list.

Earlier this week, FEMA approved funding for Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.

“Many residents of our state are facing a long road ahead as they recover from Ida,” Governor Murphy said earlier this week. “I am very grateful to the Biden Administration and FEMA for their swift approval of the Major Disaster Declaration for six of our counties. I urge residents and business owners in those counties to visit FEMA’s website and begin the application process. We also urge residents outside of the six counties to register their information at nj.gov/ida so that we can be ready to get dollars into the hands of additional New Jerseyans as soon as we are able.”

New Jersey has also launched a data collection portal to gather data from those impacted outside of the six counties where the disaster declaration was issued.

Residents will have to record basic information including name, location, damages and cost in the state portal.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts of FEMA for their continued support to the residents of New Jersey that are recovering from Tropical Storm Ida,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “This Major Disaster Declaration and data collection portal will expedite the recovery process and aid us in our effort to become a more resilient state as we build our communities back.”

Last week, remnants of Ida tore through the Philadelphia region, leaving behind destruction from multiple tornadoes and flooding from torrential rains. An EF-3 tornado left devastation throughout Gloucester County and residents in Mullica Hill were floored by the generosity as cleanup is underway.

Residents in the ten counties included in the declaration can register here.