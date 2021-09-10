CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Friday night. It happened on the 4500 block of North 12th Street around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body while he was sitting in a silver Chevy Impala.

He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

