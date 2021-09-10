PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Friday night. It happened on the 4500 block of North 12th Street around 7:40 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body while he was sitting in a silver Chevy Impala.READ MORE: 'He Was A Real Hero:' Loved Ones Visit Camden County 9/11 Memorial Ahead Of 20-Year Anniversary
He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Search For Driver That Injured 16-Year-Old In Hit-And-Run
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Pennsylvania Following Ida's Destruction
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.