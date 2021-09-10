PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approaching, many people in the Philadelphia area are holding events to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks. Here’s a list below of events happening in our area:

Remembering 9/11 20 Years Later

WHAT: On this 20th commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, The Garden of Reflection will host two distinct and poignant ceremonies to commemorate the tragic events on that day.

WHERE: The Garden of Reflection, 1950 Woodside Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Camden County Officials Host Vigil For Those Lost on 9/11

WHAT: County officials, Congressman Norcross and the family and friends of Camden County’s victims, first responders and members of the military who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001, its aftermath or the subsequent War on Terror, will gather for a candlelight vigil and medal ceremony. In addition, there will be a tribute light display that will reach 1,000 feet into the sky recreating the World Trade Center and dedication walls to the thousands of victims and thousands of service members who gave the final sacrifice in the subsequent Global War on Terror that followed the 9-11 attack.

WHO: Commissioner Jonathan Young, Commissioner and Gold Star Mother, Melinda Kane, Congressman Donald Norcross, Bob Delaney, former NBA referee and retired NJ state trooper, U.S. Office of Veteran Affairs, Camden County Office of Veteran Affairs, Cherry Hill Police and Fire Department.

WHERE: Veterans Island in Cooper River Park 5300 North Park Drive Pennsauken, New Jersey 08109

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.

University Of Pennsylvania Community To Commemorate The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

WHAT: To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Office of the Chaplain and the Spiritual and Religious Life Center are inviting members of the Penn community to gather at the Love Statue to hear brief remarks from University President Amy Gutmann, University Chaplain The Rev. Charles Howard, and The Rev. William C. Gipson, who served as university chaplain in 2001.

WHO: Penn President Amy Gutmann, The Rev. Charles “Chaz” Howard, University Chaplain and Vice President for Social Equity and Community The Rev. William C. Gibson, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Social Equity and Community, who served as University Chaplain in 2001.

WHERE: The Love Statue, Locust Walk near Cohen Hall on College Green.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10, Noon-12:15 p.m.

Community College Of Philadelphia Announces Socially Distanced Patriot Day

WHAT: CCP is hosting an event to commemorate College alumni and Philadelphians who lost their lives during the attacks on 9/11.

WHO: College President Dr. Donald Guy Generals, college veterans, resource coordinator Steve Bachovin, and first responders.

WHERE: The event will take place at the Bonnell Circle, outside of the Bonnell building on 17th Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill Streets. The event will also be livestreamed for individuals who aren’t able to attend in person.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Delaware County To Observe The Twentieth Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

WHAT: The District Attorney’s office will be hosting an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

WHO: District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, and other Delaware County officials.

WHERE: Rose Tree Park, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, Pennsylvania.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Camden County College Will Honor Those Who Died On 9/11

WHAT: Camden County College will mark twenty years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Members of the College Community will gather to honor the civilians, first responders, and service members who lost their lives on that fateful day and in the subsequent War on Terror. Joyce Rodak, widow of John Rodak who lost his life at the World Trade Center, will speak.

WHO: President Donald Borden, Commissioner Melinda Kane, Gold Star Mother Joyce Rodak, widow of John Rodak who lost his life at the World Trade Center, Camden County Police Academy Recruit BCPO class #79 and BCCCO Class # 108, and members of the College Community.

WHERE: Camden County College – Blackwood Campus, Taft Hall flag pole at 200 College Drive Blackwood, New Jersey 08012.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.