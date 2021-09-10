WHITESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators believe a body found earlier this week in Whitesboro, New Jersey may be that of a missing teen. The unidentified body was found Wednesday in a wooded area along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township.
The human remains have not been positively identified but investigators say evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe the individual is 18-year-old Leila Bellamy.
Bellamy was last seen on July 14.
Middle Township’s Major Crimes Unit has been investigating Bellamy’s disappearance with the help of several other departments since she went missing.
The Southern Regional Medical Office will conduct a thorough examination to confirm the identity of the individual.
