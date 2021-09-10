WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live over a fire in Warminster, Bucks County Friday afternoon. You can see the heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on the 600 block of Mearns Road.9/11 20th Anniversary: Pennsylvania Political Leaders Reflect On Terrorist Attacks
It looks like it could be a warehouse or a business of some sort.
We're told everyone is asked to avoid the area because roads surrounding the scene are closed.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.