CBSN Philly
By CBS3 Staff
WARMINSTER, Pa.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) —  Chopper 3 was live over a fire in Warminster, Bucks County Friday afternoon. You can see the heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on the 600 block of Mearns Road.

It looks like it could be a warehouse or a business of some sort.

We’re told everyone is asked to avoid the area because roads surrounding the scene are closed.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.