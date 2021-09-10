PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police release dramatic video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue.
You can see the suspects pull out a gun and start shooting at the victim.

They chased the 52-year-old man down the street. He later died from his injuries.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.