CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police release dramatic video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue.

You can see the suspects pull out a gun and start shooting at the victim.

READ MORE: President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Pennsylvania Following Ida's Destruction

READ MORE: GOP Aims To Advance Pennsylvania Election 'Investigation' With Subpoenas

They chased the 52-year-old man down the street. He later died from his injuries.

MORE NEWS: 9/11 20th Anniversary: Pennsylvania Political Leaders Reflect On Terrorist Attacks

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.