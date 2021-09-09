PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly favorite was recognized Thursday by state officials. State Representative Jared Solomon presented a citation from the State House to Terrill Haigler, better known as “Ya Fav Trashman.”
Haigler is a former Philadelphia Sanitation Department worker. He’s been on a mission to help with COVID precautions for the city’s essential workers, and for his continuing work to keep city streets clean.
“My mission is that we get to zero litter in Philadelphia by 2025, but I can’t do it alone,” Haigler said. “It really does take all of us.”
Haigler resigned from his job with the city earlier this year to be “Ya Fav Trashman” full-time.