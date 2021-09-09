CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Health Department to Hold COVID-19 Update Briefing
  • When: Thursday, September 9, 2021,
  • Time: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
  Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

