PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Some changes could be coming to SEPTA. The rail network is working on ways to make the system more rider-friendly.

Those changes could include new maps, signage and even a name change.

“I’m not from Philly, so when I first moved here, I got lost,” SEPTA rider Randika Henry said. “So yeah it’s definitely confusing.”

It’s funny now, but not back then and that’s why SEPTA is looking to update its communications systems for riders.

“I had to teach myself how to operate SEPTA and if you’re new to the city then you ask around a lot because that’s what I had to do,” rider Torri Hill said.

SEPTA is in the process of getting rider feedback. They want to know how new maps, signage, audio announcement and real-time info could make your trip easier. They’ve been surveying changes since the spring of 2020.

“We’re trying to make sure that transit is your easiest transportation option,” SEPTA’s Strategic Planning Manager Lex Powers said.

Powers’ proposals also include some name changes. Among the proposed changes, SEPTA would rename its rail lines with single letters like “B,” for the Broad Street Line.

They’re also looking into the possibility of collectively renaming the Broad Street Line, Market Frankford Line, all trolley lines, and the Norristown High Speed Line as simply: Metro.

“What we’re proposing is that our rail transit lines be called something in the same way our commuter rail lines are called Regional Rail,” Powers said.

But, riders don’t appear to be sold on the idea.

One rider says they don’t see themselves ever calling the subway system “Metro.”

“Everyone is just used to it being called SEPTA,” another rider added.

Now, these are just proposals for now. SEPTA says it could take years before changes are officially made.